Qatar's Emir urges preparedness amid U.S.-Iran conflict, condemns Iran attacks
World
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is asking everyone to be prepared for emergencies as the U.S.-Iran conflict shakes up the region.
Speaking at the Shura Council, he said citizens "must be ready for the worst possibilities" and that "everyone must bear their responsibilities."
He also strongly criticized Iran's recent attacks on Gulf energy sites.
Qatar PM stresses LNG route security
Qatar is a major player in global liquefied natural gas (LNG), so any disruption hits hard, especially near key spots like Ras Laffan.
The Prime Minister highlighted how keeping shipping routes like the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz safe is crucial for global energy supplies right now.