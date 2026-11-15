Quad summit in Manila to discuss minerals and maritime security
The Quad Leaders's Summit is happening Tuesday in Manila, bringing together leaders from India, the US and other partners to tackle some pretty big topics.
Top of the list: making sure the world has steady access to crucial minerals used in advanced technologies, plus keeping key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz safe as global tensions rise.
Quad seeks up-to-$20bn to secure minerals
The Quad countries are planning to raise up to $20 billion to strengthen supply chains for these essential minerals: think mining, recycling, and even pulling valuable materials from old electronics.
It's all about building a more stable and secure future for the region (and beyond).