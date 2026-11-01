Quebec bans religious coverings, including turbans, in elementary schools
What's the story
The newly elected separatist Parti Québécois government in Quebec, Canada, has announced a ban on all religious coverings, including turbans and niqabs, in elementary schools. The decision is likely to affect young Sikh, Muslim, and Jewish children. Quebec's education minister Joel Arseneau said the ban was part of their election platform. "We were elected on this base, and it's on this base that we are going to work," he said, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Policy defense
Quebec premier defends decision, says 'rules' apply
Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon defended the policy, saying, "It's accepted that when you send your child to school, there are rules. The vast majority of people will understand that a religious symbol can be removed."
This decision builds on previous restrictions by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government.
In April, CAQ banned religious practices in public universities and subsidized private institutions.
Law expansion
The secularism law has been challenged in Canada's Supreme Court
The secularism law, introduced in 2019 by the CAQ government, barred certain public servants from wearing visible religious symbols, like the Sikh turban or a Muslim woman's hijab. This included school teachers, police officers, and judges.
The law has been challenged in Canada's Supreme Court.
Anaïs Bussières McNicoll, Quebec spokesperson and Director of Fundamental Freedoms at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), criticized this expansion of restrictions on religious expression in Quebec.
Freedom debate
CCLA calls Quebec's new rule 'solution in search of problem'
McNicoll said Quebec had "progressively expanded restrictions on religious expression" after initially banning certain public sector employees from wearing religious symbols.
She called the new rule a "solution in search of a problem," adding that it sends a message of exclusion to elementary school students.
The decision has reignited debates about freedom of religion and inclusion in Quebec's diverse community.