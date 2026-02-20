'Rafale absolutely key': Macron backs India's 114-jet co-production deal
What's the story
French President Emmanuel Macron has defended India's proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets, saying the deal will strengthen India and deepen strategic ties with France. Speaking in New Delhi, he said the defense plan would create jobs in both countries. "I don't understand why people are criticizing the deal," Macron said, emphasizing that "Make in India" will be a core component of the program. He added he hoped to see the success replicated with submarines: "Rafale is absolutely key."
Local production
Macron emphasizes on 'Make in India' initiative
Macron stressed that expanding indigenous manufacturing and increasing the share of Indian components will be central to the agreement. He said discussions between French companies and the Indian government are focused on maximizing indigenous components. "We are always increasing indigenous components," Macron said, adding that this is part of an ongoing dialogue between French companies and India's government.
Future prospects
India, France exploring cooperation in submarine development, aviation engines
Macron also highlighted the potential for further collaboration between India and France in defense, technology, and artificial intelligence. He called defense a central pillar of bilateral ties and said both nations are exploring cooperation in submarine development and aviation engines. The French leader described India-France relations as being at their "highest point," with both countries sharing a unique Special Global Strategic Partnership that continues to deepen across sectors, particularly defense.
Ongoing projects
India and France have already strengthened ties through high-level engagements
India and France have already strengthened their ties through high-level engagements and expanding military cooperation. Joint projects include the Airbus-Tata partnership to manufacture H-125 helicopters in India. Under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) project, 18 aircraft will be supplied by Dassault Aviation in a fly-away condition, with the rest manufactured in India with around 50% indigenous content that will be met in phases, PTI reported.
Diplomatic invitation
Macron invites Modi for state visit to France in June
Macron has also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit to France in June. He extended an invitation for PM Modi to be a special guest at the G7 Summit, signaling further high-level engagement between the two countries. This comes as India clears its largest-ever defense acquisition push with plans to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under a government-to-government framework.