Raja Krishnamoorthi celebrates 5 Indian Americans elected to Congress
World
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is celebrating a big moment for the community after five Indian Americans were elected to Congress in the 2026 midterms.
He calls this growing group the Samosa Caucus, saying it's strong thanks to people stepping up against rising anti-Indian sentiment.
Krishnamoorthi: Indian Americans shaping political influence
Krishnamoorthi says Indian Americans are now helping shape their political influence.
Key concerns like rising living costs, driven by the illegal and unconstitutional Iran war and blanket tariffs on products from virtually every country in the world, were top of mind for voters.
The defeat of an anti-Indian candidate in Texas showed their voting power, and Krishnamoorthi hopes this momentum keeps building all the way to the 2028 elections.