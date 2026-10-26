Raja Krishnamoorthi's House resolution backed by 256 honors Indian Americans
World
A big shoutout from the US House: 256 lawmakers are supporting a new resolution that celebrates the contributions of Indian Americans across fields like science, tech, business, and public service.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced it on Monday, aiming to officially recognize just how much this community has shaped American life.
Proposes July Indian American Heritage Month
The resolution suggests making July Indian American Heritage Month, tying it to the anniversary of the Luce-Celler Act of July 2, 1946, made people of Indian descent eligible for naturalization as American citizens.
It also highlights the vibrant diversity among more than 5.2 million Indian Americans and their achievements in everything from education and sports to arts and culture.