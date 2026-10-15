Rape reported at University of Chicago Alpha Epsilon Pi party
World
A rape was reported at the University of Chicago's Alpha Epsilon Pi frat house during a party.
The victim, who is not a student, went with friends after seeing the event online.
Shockingly, some people at the party allegedly chanted "When's my turn?" while the assault happened.
The case is now under investigation.
University bans person of interest
The victim's friend, Mia Lara, found her undressed and asking for help in a locked bathroom with an unidentified man (who also is not a student). When confronted, he said, "She wanted to."
The university has identified and banned a person of interest from campus as police investigate.
This incident follows other recent concerns about fraternity culture on college campuses.