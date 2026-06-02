'Made dog rape her...they placed bets': UK's horrific grooming-gang testimonies 

British MP Rupert Lowe has revived the debate on "grooming gangs" in the United Kingdom after he read graphic testimonies from survivors in Parliament. The findings were gathered through his independent inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation. According to the investigation, the perpetrators of organized child sex abuse are predominantly "taxi drivers and market traders of Pakistani heritage." In his speech, Lowe shared graphic testimonies from survivors detailing extreme sexual abuse, bestiality, child pregnancies, intimidation, police misconduct, and institutional failures.

Survivor testimonies One survivor raped by multiple police officers Among the harrowing accounts was that of a woman who said she was raped by "probably about 600 or 700 different men over three years." Another survivor recalled being raped by multiple police officers across the country, while a different testimony described violence involving a child: "They put a cigarette out on...baby's face." One victim narrated her experience of being raped by a dog, adding that men around her were filming and betting on whether the dog could rape her.

Incident 'He wanted to see me break' The survivor said that she "had nowhere to move." "I think that was the scariest thing was not having any concept of it. There were men around me, not horrified, not disgusted, not helping, but filming and laughing, making bets on whether the dog could actually rape me...Yes, I was raped by a dog," she said. "The man just held my face, stared me down straight in the eyes, and wanted to see me break, and he did," she added.

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Racial exploitation Christian girls were viewed as having fewer morals Survivors also spoke of how gang members used racial comparisons to justify their treatment of women. One woman said she was impregnated by a man whose father was an 'Imam.' Another survivor shared that their perpetrators constantly made remarks "suggesting the white girls, the Christian girls, were viewed as having fewer morals or lower values, whereas Muslim girls were described by some of the men as having dignity and higher moral standing."

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Scandal history Grooming gang scandal 1st came to light in Rotherham The investigation found "gang-based child sexual exploitation" in at least 85 areas. It revealed that "rape gangs," mostly made up of men with Pakistani heritage, have been operating for decades. The grooming gang scandal first came to light over a decade ago in Rotherham, Yorkshire. Authorities were informed of systematic grooming and sex abuse of young white girls around 2001 but convictions only came in 2010 when five Pakistani-origin men were jailed for offenses against girls as young as 12.