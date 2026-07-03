China: woman wins rare MeToo court victory

Movement influence

Impact of MeToo movement in China

May Lu, a managing partner at Shanghai Yaowang law offices, said that while there are more lawsuits now due to the influence of the MeToo movement and legal developments in China, "But overall, we could not say it is common to see such cases successfully filed." The global MeToo movement, which gained traction after allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, had a similar effect in China. However, many testimonies were censored by authorities.