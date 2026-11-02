Canada removes record 4,526 Indians this year, 27% of total
What's the story
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported a record number of removals of Indian nationals this year. By September 30, a total of 4,526 Indians were removed from Canada, accounting for over 27% of the total enforced removals in the country. This is the highest number ever recorded for Indian nationals in a single year.
Record removals
First time Indians top the list since 2020
This year also marks the first time since 2020 that Indian nationals have topped the list for removals by country of nationality.
In 2020, a total of 1,424 Indians were removed from Canada out of a total of 12,858, approximately 11%.
In subsequent years, Mexicans had the highest number of removals until this year, when Indians surpassed them.
Past records
Previous record for Indian removals
The previous record for Indian removals was set in 2025 when 3,779 Indians were deemed inadmissible.
That year also saw the removal of 4,837 Mexicans out of a total of 23,160.
The data shows that Indians continue to be the largest source country for ongoing removals from Canada, with a total of 11,393 out of an inventory of 52,457.
Removal categories
Three categories of removals
The CBSA has three categories for removals from Canada: deportation orders, exclusion orders, and departure orders.
A deportation order permanently bans a person from re-entering Canada without written authorization.
Exclusion orders bar return for one year unless authorized; if issued due to misrepresentation, the ban is extended to five years.
Departure orders require individuals to leave within 30 days or face deportation.
Immigration integrity
CBSA statement on removals
The CBSA has stressed the importance of removing individuals who are not entitled to enter or remain in Canada.
They said such actions are essential for upholding Canada's immigration program and ensuring fairness for lawful entrants.
"Removing individuals who do not have the right to enter or stay in Canada is essential to maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration program and to ensuring fairness for those who come to this country lawfully," they said.