Russia suffers highest monthly casualties since war with Ukraine began
What's the story
Russia suffered its highest monthly casualty toll of over 54,000 in October since the war with Ukraine began. The figure is an increase of around 8,170 from September. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed this in a Telegram post, adding that on just one day, October 21, the Russian Army "lost 2,250 personnel."
Counteroffensive progress
Ukraine makes significant territorial gains
Amid these heavy losses, Ukraine has also made significant territorial gains.
In October alone, Ukraine regained 96.2 square kilometers of territory, more than the 85.8 square kilometers gained by Russian forces during the same period, according to The Kyiv Independent.
This is part of Kyiv's "Operation Vivaldi," a phased counter-assault to reclaim occupied Ukrainian land, which saw another 68 square miles recaptured in September.
Targeted strikes
Ukraine targets Russian defense enterprise
Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine had targeted Russia's Rostov region, hitting a defense enterprise involved in missile production.
He said the attack included a Pantsir-S2 system and an S-400 Triumf command vehicle, with damages amounting to around $70 million.
Retaliatory attacks
Russia retaliates by targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure
In retaliation, Russia has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi.
Zelenskyy said that hundreds of thousands of families were left without power due to these attacks.
He also revealed that Russia launched 1,940 attack drones and over 1,580 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in just one week.
He also added that Russia deployed "44 missiles of various types against Ukraine, including 36 ballistic missiles."
Casualty estimates
Russia's estimated losses in war
According to The Economist, Russia has lost between 1.4 million and 2.1 million soldiers since invading Ukraine in 2022.
Of these, between 374,000 and 770,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in action, a steep increase from previous estimates of up to 518,000 deaths.
These figures are consistent with earlier projections by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the UK military.