Russia suffers highest monthly casualties since war with Ukraine began

Amid these heavy losses, Ukraine has also made significant territorial gains.

In October alone, Ukraine regained 96.2 square kilometers of territory, more than the 85.8 square kilometers gained by Russian forces during the same period, according to The Kyiv Independent.

This is part of Kyiv's "Operation Vivaldi," a phased counter-assault to reclaim occupied Ukrainian land, which saw another 68 square miles recaptured in September.