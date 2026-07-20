The situation escalated this month when a violent protest in Lviv saw around 200 demonstrators surround officers trying to detain a suspected draft dodger.

The protesters smashed and overturned their car, drawing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's condemnation of violence against serving soldiers.

This incident was followed by the sacking of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov over a clash with Ukraine's commander-in-chief, further complicating efforts to address the conscription crisis.