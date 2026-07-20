Ukraine's conscription crisis: Assaults on recruiters escalate
What's the story
Ukraine is facing a major conscription crisis as it enters the fifth year of Russia's full-scale invasion. The military ombudswoman has reported that attacks on recruitment officers have become "regular" and "a major problem." Over 600 assaults have been recorded this year alone, with incidents becoming increasingly violent. In April, several recruiters were stabbed, one fatally.
Rising tensions
Lviv protest highlights growing public anger over recruitment drive
The situation escalated this month when a violent protest in Lviv saw around 200 demonstrators surround officers trying to detain a suspected draft dodger.
The protesters smashed and overturned their car, drawing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's condemnation of violence against serving soldiers.
This incident was followed by the sacking of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov over a clash with Ukraine's commander-in-chief, further complicating efforts to address the conscription crisis.
Recruitment challenges
Reluctance to join military, 'busification' practice fueling backlash
The fear of the front line and reluctance to sign up for a seemingly endless war are major deterrents in Ukraine's recruitment efforts.
According to the BBC, Opposition MP Oleksandr Honcharenko blamed "brutal mobilization" tactics for the backlash against recruiters.
Military analyst Ivan Stupak noted that constant battlefield losses have led to mobile patrols forcibly taking men into service, a practice known as "busification."
Abuse allegations
Recruitment officers facing complaints amid public anger
Amid these challenges, there were over 6,000 complaints against recruitment officers last year alone. These complaints include allegations of abuse and unlawful detention at recruitment centers.
University professor Kyrylo Ogdansky, who was exempt from the draft, was assaulted by a plainclothes officer checking his call-up status.
He suffered injuries and spent two weeks in hospital after the incident.
Seeking solutions
Ukraine finally admitting to conscription problem
Despite the challenges, Ukraine is now openly admitting to its conscription problem.
Fedorov had started reforms to make military service more attractive before his dismissal. These included fixed-term contracts and better salaries for risky roles.
Proposals to hand-draft patrols over to police and provide proper training for officers are also being considered as potential solutions.