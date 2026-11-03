Haze from Indonesian wildfires causing health problems, diplomatic tensions

The annual wildfires in Indonesia are usually linked to land clearing for crops such as oil palm. This year, however, a severe El Niño has worsened drought conditions, making it harder to control the fires.

In Malaysia, there have been boycotts of Indonesian products over the haze issue. Lawmaker Syed Saddiq called for sanctions on companies responsible for the wildfires and said Malaysians should "treat them as an outcast in the region."