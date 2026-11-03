Haze from Indonesian wildfires causing health problems, diplomatic tensions
What's the story
The toxic haze from wildfires in Indonesia's Kalimantan, Papua, and Sumatra is causing health problems and diplomatic tensions in Southeast Asia. The smoke has spread to Singapore and Malaysia, causing respiratory issues among residents. Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, told the BBC that citizens are "fed up, angry and anxious," putting pressure on governments to act.
Fire origins
Wildfires in Indonesia
The annual wildfires in Indonesia are usually linked to land clearing for crops such as oil palm. This year, however, a severe El Niño has worsened drought conditions, making it harder to control the fires.
In Malaysia, there have been boycotts of Indonesian products over the haze issue. Lawmaker Syed Saddiq called for sanctions on companies responsible for the wildfires and said Malaysians should "treat them as an outcast in the region."
Health response
Singapore's response to haze
Singapore has also been proactive in dealing with the haze. The government has set up hundreds of haze shelters and is distributing masks to vulnerable groups.
They are also looking into strengthening haze laws and investigating 10 Singapore-registered companies for potential links to the wildfires in Indonesia.
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan recently met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for talks on tackling the issue together.
Export impact
Indonesia reduces gas exports to Singapore
Days later, Indonesia announced it would reduce gas exports to Singapore, citing domestic energy needs.
This decision came after Singaporean officials criticized the Indonesian government's handling of the haze situation.
The reduction is less than 2% of Singapore's daily gas demand and is not expected to significantly impact its supply.
Diplomatic strategy
Malaysia's diplomatic stance on haze issue
Meanwhile, Malaysia has opted for a softer diplomatic approach. Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan has ruled out formal protests or legal action against Indonesia over the haze, saying such actions "would mean we were prepared to sever relations."
Instead, Malaysia is looking to strengthen wildfire prevention efforts through a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia and relying on the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.
However, this agreement has been criticized for its lack of enforcement power against companies linked to wildfires.