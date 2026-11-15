Rehman Gul named BLA chief amid Balochistan independence fight

Gul once served in the 19th Frontier Force Regiment but switched sides and steadily rose through the ranks in the BLA.

He trained fighters in the Majeed Brigade, a unit behind several attacks on Pakistani forces.

The BLA opposes foreign-backed infrastructure and mining projects, particularly the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, arguing they drain local resources and cause demographic displacement.

With Gul at the helm, his transition may affect the group's operational tempo.