Pakistani deputy PM's relative among 4 arrested in gang-rape case
What's the story
Four suspects, including a close relative of Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of two foreign nationals in Lahore. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali. A Lahore court has remanded them in police custody for five days for further investigation.
Incident details
Two foreign nationals kidnapped, gang-raped in Lahore
The two foreign nationals, one from the Netherlands and another from Venezuela, were allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men in Lahore on June 29. The police rescued them after receiving a call from Spain from one of the victims' fathers. A case was registered against five suspects under sections 365A (kidnapping) and 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Suspect identification
Women invited to Pakistan by Raza Dar
The women had met Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025 and had been invited by him to Pakistan. Upon their arrival, they were allegedly kidnapped and raped by Raza Dar and the other suspects. According to a court official, Raza Dar was identified as the "prime suspect" when all four accused were produced before a magistrate.
Ongoing investigation
Police on lookout for 5th suspect
The police are currently on the lookout for a fifth suspect who is still at large. The Punjab government said senior officials were dispatched within two hours of receiving the complaint from Spain. DIG Faisal Kamran added that authorities are in touch with the Dutch embassy and have completed travel documents for one complainant's departure.