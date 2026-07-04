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Home / News / World News / Pakistani deputy PM's relative among 4 arrested in gang-rape case
Pakistani deputy PM's relative among 4 arrested in gang-rape case
The 'prime suspect' is a close relative of Ishaq Dar

Pakistani deputy PM's relative among 4 arrested in gang-rape case

By Snehil Singh
Jul 04, 2026
09:40 am
What's the story

Four suspects, including a close relative of Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of two foreign nationals in Lahore. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali. A Lahore court has remanded them in police custody for five days for further investigation.

Incident details

Two foreign nationals kidnapped, gang-raped in Lahore

The two foreign nationals, one from the Netherlands and another from Venezuela, were allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men in Lahore on June 29. The police rescued them after receiving a call from Spain from one of the victims' fathers. A case was registered against five suspects under sections 365A (kidnapping) and 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Suspect identification

Women invited to Pakistan by Raza Dar

The women had met Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025 and had been invited by him to Pakistan. Upon their arrival, they were allegedly kidnapped and raped by Raza Dar and the other suspects. According to a court official, Raza Dar was identified as the "prime suspect" when all four accused were produced before a magistrate.

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Ongoing investigation

Police on lookout for 5th suspect

The police are currently on the lookout for a fifth suspect who is still at large. The Punjab government said senior officials were dispatched within two hours of receiving the complaint from Spain. DIG Faisal Kamran added that authorities are in touch with the Dutch embassy and have completed travel documents for one complainant's departure.

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