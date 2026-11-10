Rep. Grace Meng reintroduces bill to make Diwali federal holiday

If passed, Diwali would become the 12th federal holiday, recognizing many religious groups including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

The bill has support from groups like the Asian American Federation and Sikh Coalition.

Meng summed it up well: "My Diwali Day Act will help educate Americans about the importance of this day, and I will continue working to create a more inclusive nation that honors the rich cultural traditions of its people," adding she hopes Congress will help honor America's diversity.