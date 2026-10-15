Rep Krishnamoorthi warns Trump's diesel move could fund Russia's war
World
US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is calling out President Donald Trump for his recent move to buy Russian diesel.
Krishnamoorthi warns this could help fund Russia's war in Ukraine and says it could do so without lowering fuel prices significantly.
The criticism comes just as a major sanctions deadline on Russian oil approaches.
Krishnamoorthi calls Trump's deal 'direct threat'
Krishnamoorthi, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Trump's deal "a direct threat to American national security."
He even linked past fuel price spikes to what he called Trump's "illegal war with Iran."
Meanwhile, with new sanctions about to hit big buyers like India and China, tensions around global energy are only rising.