Afghanistan vows to retaliate against Pakistan's airstrikes on its territory

Afghanistan has vowed to retaliate against Pakistan for its recent airstrikes on Afghan territory. The strikes, which targeted alleged terrorist hideouts, resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, including women and children. The Afghan Defense Ministry condemned these actions as a violation of international law and Islamic values in a statement. It also accused Pakistan's military of intelligence and security failures.

Terrorist targets Pakistan justified its actions by claiming it targeted terrorist camps Pakistan justified its actions by claiming it targeted terrorist camps of the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan Province. It accused these groups of carrying out recent attacks inside Pakistan, including suicide bombings during Ramadan. The Pakistani government said it had evidence linking these attacks to Afghan-based leadership of the Pakistani Taliban.

Retaliation warning Afghan Defense Ministry warns of an 'appropriate and calculated response' The Afghan Defense Ministry warned of an "appropriate and calculated response" to Pakistan's actions. "The ministry considers protecting the territory of the country and the security of the people as its legal and national responsibility and warns of an appropriate and calculated response at the appropriate time," the statement read. The ministry condemned the airstrikes as a blatant violation of international laws, neighborly principles, and Islamic values.

