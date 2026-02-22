Afghanistan vows to retaliate against Pakistan's airstrikes on its territory
What's the story
Afghanistan has vowed to retaliate against Pakistan for its recent airstrikes on Afghan territory. The strikes, which targeted alleged terrorist hideouts, resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, including women and children. The Afghan Defense Ministry condemned these actions as a violation of international law and Islamic values in a statement. It also accused Pakistan's military of intelligence and security failures.
Terrorist targets
Pakistan justified its actions by claiming it targeted terrorist camps of the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan Province. It accused these groups of carrying out recent attacks inside Pakistan, including suicide bombings during Ramadan. The Pakistani government said it had evidence linking these attacks to Afghan-based leadership of the Pakistani Taliban.
Retaliation warning
The Afghan Defense Ministry warned of an "appropriate and calculated response" to Pakistan's actions. "The ministry considers protecting the territory of the country and the security of the people as its legal and national responsibility and warns of an appropriate and calculated response at the appropriate time," the statement read. The ministry condemned the airstrikes as a blatant violation of international laws, neighborly principles, and Islamic values.
Border clashes
The airstrikes have further escalated tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This comes after Kabul's recent release of three Pakistani soldiers in a Saudi-brokered deal to ease border tensions. The two countries share a 2,600-km-long border that has often been closed due to rising tensions, impacting trade and movement. On February 6, at least 31 people were killed, and more than 160 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a Shia mosque in Islamabad.