Report says Trump administration made over 500 rollbacks on carcinogens
A new report says the Trump administration made over 500 changes that weakened protections against cancer-causing chemicals.
This happened as some forms of early-onset cancer are spiking by about 30% per decade.
Some of the most debated moves included delaying asbestos safety updates and letting Bayer keep selling glyphosate, a pesticide linked to cancer.
EPA allowed carcinogen limits, delayed reviews
The EPA switched from saying "no safe level of exposure" to allowing certain levels of carcinogens, which relaxed rules on chemicals like formaldehyde.
On top of that, research funding was cut, staff were reduced, and reviews for risky substances like benzene and vinyl chloride were postponed.
Health experts worry these rollbacks could put more people at risk from everyday products and pollution.