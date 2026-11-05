Reports: Sergio Gor eyed for Marco Rubio spot in Washington
There's buzz that Sergio Gor, the current US ambassador to India, might be up for some big jobs in Washington, D.C. after the midterms, including possibly taking over Marco Rubio's spot.
Reports say his White House background and strong connection with President Donald Trump are giving him an edge.
Gor denies Washington move, praises Rubio
Despite all the talk, Gor and officials have shut down rumors about him moving back to D.C.
He called Secretary Rubio "irreplaceable" and a close friend, adding, "He is irreplaceable, and a dear friend who I have the joy of working with every day as US ambassador to India, a true honor of a lifetime. I have zero interest in any other role."
The White House also confirmed he has no plans to switch roles.
Gor remains US South Asia diplomat
Gor, the US ambassador to India, remains a key figure in US diplomacy for South Asia.