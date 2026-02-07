Trump faces Republican backlash for video depicting Obamas as apes

United States President Donald Trump has sparked controversy after resharing a video on his social media platform, Truth Social. The video shows former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes. Although Trump's late-night post was deleted by Friday, midday, it invited a deluge of bipartisan condemnation, denouncing the flagrantly racist nature of the post.

Bipartisan condemnation Republican senator calls video 'most racist thing I've seen' Republican Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, was among those who condemned the video. On the social media platform X, he said he was "praying" that the video "was fake because it's the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House." Representative Mike Lawler also slammed the post as "incredibly offensive" and demanded its deletion.

Twitter Post Republican Senator Tim Scott's reaction to Trump's post Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it. https://t.co/gADoM13ssZ — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 6, 2026

Political fallout Democrats slam Trump, question GOP leaders' continued support Democrats also weighed in on the controversy, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling Trump a "vile, unhinged, and malignant bottom feeder." He questioned why GOP leaders continue to support Trump. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi drew parallels between the video and historic racist depictions of Black people during the Jim Crow era. He called it "Jim Crow-style dehumanization" and a disgrace to the office of President.

Official response White House claims staffer 'erroneously' shared post Initially, the White House defended the video as an "internet meme." Later, it claimed a staffer had "erroneously" shared the post. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed criticism as overblown and said Trump had addressed the incident with lawmakers, including Scott. Despite these explanations, bipartisan calls for Trump to apologize continued.