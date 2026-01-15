Study shows horses might be able to smell human fear

A recent study has revealed that horses can detect fear in humans, specifically when they are scared while watching horror films. The research found that horses exposed to the body odor of individuals who had watched scary movies were more easily startled and had higher heart rates than those exposed to the scent of people who watched happier scenes. This discovery could have implications for riders, trainers, and others who work with these animals.

Research findings Study suggests fear is contagious between humans and horses The study, conducted by a team of researchers including Dr. Lea Lansade from the University of Tours in France, suggests that fear is contagious between horses and humans. The volatile compounds in human sweat could serve as a warning signal to these animals about potential danger. "This study shows how closely connected animals and humans are," said Dr. Lansade, emphasizing the emotional transmission between species.

Experiment details Researchers investigated horses' response to human sweat odor The researchers examined whether horses responded to the smell of fear in human sweat, a mixture of compounds detectable by other humans, reported The Guardian. Volunteers watched scenes from horror movie Sinister or joyful films like Singin' in the Rain while wearing cotton pads under their arms. The scientists then stapled these pads to the horses' muzzles and observed their behavior toward handlers and reactions to sudden stimuli such as an umbrella popping open unexpectedly.

