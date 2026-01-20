Iranian state television was hacked on Sunday night, disrupting broadcasts and airing messages from the exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. The hackers urged the security forces to join the people instead of suppressing protests. The footage was aired on several channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the state broadcaster.

Call to action Pahlavi's message to Iranian military In the hacked broadcast, Pahlavi addressed the Iranian military directly. He said, "You are the national army of Iran, not the Islamic Republic army." He warned them to protect their lives and join the people soon as they don't have much time left. The message also included a graphic saying, "Don't point your weapons at the people. Join the nation for freedom of Iran."

Protest Protests in Iran and internet shutdown The protests in Iran have been raging since December 28, initially sparked by economic issues. The unrest has now turned into calls for regime change against the clerical government. The Iranian regime has responded with an internet shutdown and severe crackdowns on protesters.

Casualty figures Death toll and international response According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), 4,029 protesters have been killed as of January 19. The Iranian regime has blamed "terrorists and armed rioters" for the violence. US President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action, saying "help is on its way." However, he has not taken any decisive action yet.

