Ricky Gill, Indian-origin Trump adviser, awarded for 'India-Pakistan ceasefire role'

Ranjit "Ricky" Gill, an Indian-origin advisor to United States President Donald Trump , has been awarded the National Security Council's Distinguished Action Award. The award was given for his role in "negotiating" a ceasefire between India and Pakistan this year. The development has sparked controversy as it lends credence to Trump's long-standing claim of mediating the May 10 truce, a claim India has consistently and firmly denied.

Career path Gill's role and background in US administration Gill, currently the Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the NSC, was awarded by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, details of how he negotiated the ceasefire remain undisclosed. Born to Punjabi Sikh immigrant physicians in Lodi, New Jersey, Gill has been a key figure in Trump's administration since his first term. He was previously director for Russia and European Energy Security at NSC and a senior advisor at the US State Department's Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

Academic background Gill's early public service and education Gill began his public service career at 17 when he was appointed by then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to the state board of education. He graduated from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and holds a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley. In Trump's first term, he oversaw the controversial relocation of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.