Rifle jam halts Alexandros Paporakis Aurora, Illinois Hindu temple attack
World
A 19-year-old, Alexandros Paporakis, tried to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. On October 11, his rifle jammed before he could fire.
He left the scene and was later arrested after a coworker reported some alarming messages he'd sent about his plans.
Search finds rifle and manifesto
Police found that Paporakis had come prepared with a modified rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear.
He'd even written a manifesto revealing white supremacist beliefs and threats against multiple communities.
After searching his home, authorities uncovered more Nazi-related items.
His next court date is set for October 30, as officials stress the need to keep places of worship safe from hate-driven attacks.