Indian-American community faces surge of online racial abuse, hostility
What's the story
The Indian and Indian American community in the United States is facing a surge of online racial abuse and hostility. The trend was brought to the fore by recent reports of a foiled attack on a Hindu temple in suburban Chicago. The suspect, identified as a white supremacist, allegedly expressed intentions to harm Indians.
Hate speech
Anti-Indian hate posts have reached over 138 million views
A report by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH) found that anti-Indian hate posts have garnered millions of views.
The study looked at data from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. It found that posts focusing solely on anti-Indian hate on X (formerly Twitter) had amassed over 138 million views by January 2025.
Hate increase
Posts targeting South Asians also on the rise
The report also noted a sharp rise in hateful posts targeting South Asians on X.
Between January 2025 and June 2026, over half a million such posts were recorded.
The monthly volume of these posts was 75% higher in June 2026 compared to January 2025, and a staggering 240% higher than in January 2024.
Hate connection
Immigration restrictions fueling anti-Indian sentiment
The CSOH report also linked the surge in anti-Indian hate posts to immigration restrictions announced by the Trump administration.
These posts often portray the Indian community as invaders and job thieves, with H-1B visas being a major topic of discussion.
Documentary-style videos alleging an Indian "invasion" have also emerged as a way to support this narrative.
Hate impact
Need to speak up against online hatred, say experts
Sree Sreenivasan, a tech entrepreneur and former Chief Digital Officer of the Met Museum and later of New York City, emphasized the need to speak up against online hatred.
He said that "online hatred can turn into IRL actions all too quickly," referring to the foiled plot against the Hindu temple in the Chicago suburbs.
Sanjyot Dunung, CEO & Founder of Atma Global and former Congressional candidate from Illinois, stressed holding tech companies accountable for amplifying disinformation and hate.
Political response
Republican Ritesh Tandon speaks out against online hatred
Republican Ritesh Tandon, a congressional candidate from California, said that campaigning as a GOP candidate isn't a balancing act in the face of online hatred.
He said, "The Republican Party stands for what Indian American families believe in: hard work, merit, family, faith, and rule of law."
Tandon also condemned hate against any Indian American, saying, "Our community is strongest when we stand up for each other."