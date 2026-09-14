Road crash involving multiple vehicles in South Africa kills 21
What's the story
In a tragic road accident on Sunday night, at least 21 people lost their lives on one of South Africa's major highways. The incident occurred in Western Cape Province, between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, around 380 kilometers (236 miles) east of Cape Town, when two minibus taxis collided head-on and a third vehicle crashed into one of them.
Rescue efforts
Death toll may change: RTMC
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned that "the death toll may change as emergency services and authorities in the Western Cape continue their assessment of the scene."
Police said three of the victims in Sunday's crash were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival there.
Transport statistics
Minibus taxis frequently involved in fatal accidents
Minibus taxis are a popular mode of public transport in South Africa, used by millions. However, they are also frequently involved in fatal accidents.
Earlier this year, two separate crashes involving minibus taxis killed at least 25 people, including 14 children.
The RTMC has since launched an investigation into the crash on Sunday night and the N1 highway was closed at the scene for further inquiries.