Rohan Rane faces Paris trial over CVLT neo-Nazi group allegations
World
Rohan Rane, an Indian national who had moved to France to study at a business school in Antibes before working as a fitness coach, is now facing a serious trial in Paris for allegedly running a neo-Nazi group called CVLT that targeted underage girls online.
The trial began on October 5 and is being kept confidential.
If found guilty, Rane could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Trial closed after CVLT coercion allegations
Authorities say CVLT used social media to pressure minors into sharing explicit images and even pushed them toward self-harm.
The trial is closed to the public to protect everyone involved, with testimonies expected from five young women aged 18 to 21.
US officials requested extra secrecy due to safety concerns around this sensitive case.