Rohingya refugees welcome ICJ's Myanmar genocide ruling
What's the story
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have welcomed a landmark ruling by the United Nations' top court. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague found Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya minority during a brutal military operation in 2017. The court ordered Myanmar to allow the safe return of Rohingya refugees, pay reparations, and prosecute those responsible for the genocide.
Refugee response
'Victory' for Rohingya
At a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, hundreds of Rohingya watched the news on a big screen.
For many, the verdict was a "small victory," giving them hope for safe return to Myanmar.
Mohammad Rofik, a community leader at the camp, called it "a victory" for recognizing their suffering but said it wasn't an end to their ordeal, according to the Associated Press.
Ruling impact
First state found guilty of genocide
The ICJ's decision was historic as it was the first time a state had been held responsible for genocide.
The court found Myanmar's military-backed government intentionally sought to destroy the Rohingya minority.
However, implementation of the ruling is uncertain as the court has no enforcement mechanism beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council.
Global response
Mixed global reaction to ruling
The ruling has been met with mixed reactions globally, with human rights groups and international organizations having welcomed it, and Myanmar rejecting it.
The United States had previously concluded that Myanmar's military committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.
However, tensions have risen between the Trump administration and international justice bodies over concerns about politicization of the ICJ's interpretation of the Genocide Convention.
Camp conditions
Refugee crisis and implications of ruling
Around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district under dire conditions. They face fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, poor sanitation, and strict work restrictions.
Bangladesh has been calling on the international community to help repatriate these refugees.
The ICJ's ruling could set a precedent for future genocide cases around the world, including South Africa's case against Israel over genocidal intent and state responsibility questions.