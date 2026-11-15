Prince William, Kate to visit Mumbai for Earthshot Prize ceremony
What's the story
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will visit Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. Kensington Palace announced on November 14 that the royal couple's visit to Mumbai is scheduled for November 17. The event will celebrate environmental innovation and the UK-India relationship. This trip is particularly significant as it is their first joint overseas engagement since Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis in January 2024.
Health recovery
The couple's 1st overseas trip since Kate's cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate had announced her cancer diagnosis in January 2024, revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy. She later scaled back on public engagements to focus on her treatment.
By early 2025, she announced her cancer was in remission and slowly resumed her royal duties.
This visit will be their first official overseas trip together since their Boston visit for the Earthshot Prize in 2022.
Event details
Details of the royal couple's Mumbai visit
The Earthshot Prize ceremony will be held in Mumbai on November 17, with around 5,000 guests expected to attend.
The event will include heads of state, young people, scientists and representatives from indigenous communities.
While environmental innovation is the focus of their visit, Prince William and Princess Kate will also have engagements celebrating UK-India ties, reported ANI.
Previous absences
Princess Kate's return to international royal engagements
Notably, this will be Princess Kate's first appearance at the Earthshot Prize since 2022. She skipped the subsequent ceremonies in Singapore (2023), Cape Town (2024) and Rio de Janeiro (2025).
Her absence from these events was attributed to her remaining in the United Kingdom to support their eldest son, Prince George, during a busy period of school examinations in 2023, and to her cancer diagnosis and her focus on health recovery in 2024 and 2025.
Solo visit
Royal expert praises Princess Kate's role during international engagements
In May, Princess Kate made a solo international visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, focusing on child-centered education. Since then, she has resumed royal duties, including hosting state visits.
A close family friend speaking to PEOPLE praised her role during international engagements: "Kate is an impeccable force for good...a fantastic standard bearer, not just for the royal family but for the country."
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward also commented on her public appearances after US President Donald Trump's visit in September 2025.
Prize impact
Earthshot Prize launched by Prince William in 2021
The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2021 to find solutions for climate change and global challenges over a decade.
India was chosen to host the 2026 awards due to its technological capabilities, rich biodiversity, and young population.
The 2026 edition received around 7,000 nominations from 169 countries, with finalists including Satellites on Fire (AI wildfire detection), Yellowstone to Yukon (conservation collaboration) and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (electric three-wheeler manufacturer).