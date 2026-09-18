Karan Johar to host Prince William's Earthshot Prize in Mumbai
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar will host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai this November, making him the first Indian to do so. The event, founded by Prince William, is aimed at recognizing and supporting ideas that repair and protect the planet. This year marks the first edition of The Earthshot Prize in India.
Host's statement
'The innovators celebrated by Earthshot...'
Expressing his excitement, Johar said in a statement, "To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me."
"The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one."
"That is what makes HRH Prince William's vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope but ideas we can act on."
Award details
More about the Earthshot Prize
The Earthshot Prize Summit will take place over two days, bringing together innovators, leaders, businesses, funders, and communities from around the world.
The sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night, set for November 17, will honor 15 finalists, five of whom will be named the 2026 winners.
Each winner will receive a £1 million ($1.3 million) prize to further their work and reach more communities.
Filmmaker's admiration
William's commitment to climate change
In an interview with PEOPLE, Johar lauded William's commitment to combating climate change.
He described the prince as "very articulate" about climate change and said his passion for the Earthshot Prize is "infectious."
Johar added that he and William discussed the unusually hot summer in both India and England, which led to a conversation about how discussions on climate change are "integral, important, and essential."