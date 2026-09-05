RSS responds to UK visit backlash: 'Open to dialogue'
What's the story
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has responded to the backlash over its chief Mohan Bhagwat's trip to the United Kingdom. The organization said it is "open to dialogue with everyone," despite protests similar to those seen during Bhagwat's earlier trip to the United States and Canada. The RSS media head Sunil Ambedkar addressed a press briefing in London, saying they "expect a debate and exchange of thoughts."
Protest response
20 civil society groups wrote to London Mayor
Ambedkar's remarks came after 20 civil society groups wrote to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, asking the Greater London Authority to boycott RSS events.
The groups described the RSS as "an authoritarian and militarist group which drew explicit inspiration from European fascism."
They also asked Khan to condemn Bhagwat's visit, similar to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's stance.
Tour details
Bhagwat's UK visit part of RSS centenary outreach tour
Bhagwat's UK visit from September 2 to September 7 is part of the RSS centenary outreach tour that covers three nations. He is scheduled to address a gathering in London as part of this tour.
The "Universal Oneness Celebration" at Madison Square Garden was attended by over 5,000 people and focused on unity, diversity, and dharma.
Event highlights
What Bhagwat said at Madison Square Garden event
At the Madison Square Garden event, Bhagwat spoke about unity and diversity being part of India's DNA.
He clarified that dharma is not religion or worship but a sustaining principle beyond these concepts.
The letter from civil society groups also sought information on measures taken by the Metropolitan Police to protect communities during Bhagwat's visit.