International system broken, can't address conflicts like India-Pakistan: Rubio
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said it "would be great" if a functional international system existed that could deal with a war between Thailand and Cambodia or the potential conflict between India and Pakistan. "Right now, we don't seem to have a functional international system that can address it. And in the absence of that, nation-states will act in their national interest," he said, pointing to shortcomings in the functioning of the United Nations.
System shortcomings
Rubio's take on international system's failures
Rubio said many leaders have pointed out the failures of the international system, claiming it has expanded beyond its original mandate.
He argued that it is now involved in matters it shouldn't be and is unable to solve major global conflicts.
"I think multiple leaders...pointed to the fact that the international system is failing," he said.
"And it's failing because it has grown beyond its mandate....its intent. It's involved in all kinds of things it shouldn't be involved in."
System focus
'Unanimity at UNGA week that international system is broken'
Rubio stressed that there is "unanimity and consensus" at the high-level UNGA week that the international system is broken.
He said it needs to be brought back to its proper focus and role.
"But it's broken because it broke itself. It needs to be brought back to its proper focus and its proper role," he said.
Without a functional international system, nation-states will act in their own national interest, he added.
National interest
US will always put national interest above international order: Rubio
Rubio clarified that his criticism wasn't an attack on the international system.
He said that as long as President Donald Trump is in office, the US will always prioritize its national interest over the international order.
"We will never put the international order above the interest of the United States," he said.
Conflict resolution
Trump claims he resolved India-Pakistan conflict
Rubio's comments came a day after President Trump reiterated his claim of having resolved the India-Pakistan conflict last year.
Trump had said he ended eight conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan.
He claimed that after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, both countries agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire.
India has always denied any third-party intervention.