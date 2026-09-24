International system broken, can't address conflicts like India-Pakistan: Rubio

Rubio said many leaders have pointed out the failures of the international system, claiming it has expanded beyond its original mandate.

He argued that it is now involved in matters it shouldn't be and is unable to solve major global conflicts.

"I think multiple leaders...pointed to the fact that the international system is failing," he said.

"And it's failing because it has grown beyond its mandate....its intent. It's involved in all kinds of things it shouldn't be involved in."