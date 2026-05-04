Rubio to visit Italy, Vatican after Trump's clashes with Pope 

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Italy and the Vatican this week. Per Fox News, the trip aims to mend ties after a series of public disputes between President Donald Trump , Pope Leo, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his visit, Rubio will meet with Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State. He is also expected to meet Italy's foreign and defense ministers amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Diplomatic strain Pentagon plans troop withdrawal from Germany The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Europe. The Pentagon recently announced plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany. President Trump has also suggested reducing US forces in Italy, questioning Rome's cooperation. He expressed frustration over European involvement in maritime security, saying they refused to help despite using the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic mission Rubio's visit to 'thaw' relations with Rome and the Vatican Rubio's visit also comes after weeks of controversy when Trump attacked Pope Leo on social media, calling him "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy." The Pope had voiced his concern after Trump's threat that "a whole civilization will die" if Iran did not agree to US demands to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz last month.

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