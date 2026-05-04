Rubio to visit Italy, Vatican after Trump's clashes with Pope
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Italy and the Vatican this week. Per Fox News, the trip aims to mend ties after a series of public disputes between President Donald Trump, Pope Leo, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his visit, Rubio will meet with Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State. He is also expected to meet Italy's foreign and defense ministers amid rising tensions between the two countries.
Diplomatic strain
Pentagon plans troop withdrawal from Germany
The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Europe. The Pentagon recently announced plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany. President Trump has also suggested reducing US forces in Italy, questioning Rome's cooperation. He expressed frustration over European involvement in maritime security, saying they refused to help despite using the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic mission
Rubio's visit to 'thaw' relations with Rome and the Vatican
Rubio's visit also comes after weeks of controversy when Trump attacked Pope Leo on social media, calling him "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy." The Pope had voiced his concern after Trump's threat that "a whole civilization will die" if Iran did not agree to US demands to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz last month.
Papal reply
'The masters of war pretend not to know...'
Responding to Trump's tirade, he said he didn't want to get into a debate with Trump but would continue to promote peace. He criticized leaders who "turn a blind eye to....billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found." "The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild," he said.