'We're in midst of rupture': Carney rebukes US at Davos

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a scathing critique of the United States-led global order at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. He said, "Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition," adding that "the old order is not coming back." Carney slammed what he called "American hegemony," accusing great powers of weaponizing economic integration instead of promoting shared prosperity.

Economic manipulation Carney's warning: Economic integration used as weapon Carney warned that recent crises have shown how deep global interdependence can be dangerous. "Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage. Financial infrastructure as coercion. Supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited." "You cannot 'live within the lie' of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination," he said. The multilateral institutions on which middle powers have relied like the WTO and the UN, are under threat, he added.

Coalition building Carney's call for middle powers to build coalitions Carney called on middle powers to build flexible coalitions with like-minded partners. He said, "If you are not at the table, you are on the menu." He rejected nostalgia for the past and urged middle powers to build something better from the fracture of old global orders. "In a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favor or to combine to create a third path with impact," he said.

Canada 'We are building that strength at home' For Canada, he said, old beliefs about geography and alliances guaranteeing prosperity are no longer valid. He stressed Canada needs a "principled and pragmatic" strategy to strengthen domestic capacity and diversify trade ties. "Principled in our commitment to fundamental values: sovereignty and territorial integrity, the prohibition of the use of force except when consistent with the UN Charter and respect for human rights." He added, "We are building that strength at home."

