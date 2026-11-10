Russell Brand sentenced 10.5 years, Gallacher helped avoid risk report
World
Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault charges.
During the Oct. 29 hearing, his wife, Laura Gallacher, spoke up for him, describing him as a caring husband and father.
Her testimony played a part in the judge deciding not to order a future risk report on Brand.
Judge Bennathan calls Brand sexual predator
Judge Joel Bennathan called Brand a "sexual predator" and criticized him for using his fame in harmful ways.
Although Gallacher's support did not shorten the sentence, the judge did reduce it by a year because of Brand's limited criminal history and efforts to help others with addiction.
Brand must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for release.