Russia admits Ukraine's attacks are disrupting fuel supplies
What's the story
Russia's energy ministry has admitted that recent fuel shortages in annexed Crimea and parts of southern Russia have been caused by Ukrainian drone attacks. The attacks targeted oil refineries and energy infrastructure, leading to temporary supply disruptions. In response to the situation, authorities have formed a special industry task force to ensure the stable operation of the country's energy sector and maintain fuel availability.
Escalating conflict
Ukraine's intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure
Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, and supply routes this year. The goal is to reduce energy revenues that support Moscow's economy. Several drone strikes have led to the suspension or reduction of operations at facilities responsible for a large part of Russia's gasoline production.
Supply restrictions
Rationing measures and restrictions at petrol stations
The disruption in fuel supplies has led local authorities to introduce rationing measures. Crimea and at least 14 other Russian regions have imposed various restrictions at petrol stations. However, officials claim some of these measures are aimed at preventing panic-buying and hoarding rather than responding to severe shortages.
Price increase
Impact on Russia's oil export strategy
The fuel shortages have also affected Russia's oil export strategy. According to a Reuters report, Russia is likely to cut crude oil exports in June as more oil is diverted to domestic refineries for gasoline production. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that oil production has fallen since the start of the year due to unplanned maintenance at refineries.