Russia and Ukraine show flexibility before U.S.-brokered Abu Dhabi talks
World
Russia and Ukraine are finally showing some flexibility on their longstanding territorial disputes, just ahead of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi.
While Ukraine still wants its prewar borders back and Russia has its eyes on the Donbas region, both sides seem open to working out a deal and figuring out what security could look like after the war.
US names Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner
The US has tapped Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to lead these discussions, aiming for a fresh security setup for Ukraine, possibly even NATO-style guarantees.
The hope is to reduce losses on both sides and move closer to ending a conflict that's dragged on since 2022.
These talks could be a real turning point.