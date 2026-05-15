Russia backs India as potential mediator in US-Iran conflict

Russia has backed India as a potential long-term mediator in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran . The support comes at a time when Pakistan's credibility as a neutral mediator is being questioned. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made this suggestion during a media briefing after the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Delhi. He said India's vast diplomatic experience could help bridge gaps not only between the US and Iran but also with its "Arab friends."

Mediator doubts Pakistan's neutrality questioned after Iran visited Pakistan's role as a neutral mediator has been questioned after it reportedly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its Nur Khan airbase, likely to shield them from American airstrikes. Further, Pakistan has opened six overland transit routes to Iran, helping Tehran bypass the US-led naval blockade of Iranian ports. These actions have led to distrust in the US administration as well, with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham questioning Pakistan's trustworthiness as a mediator.

Mediation failure Lavrov suggests India could facilitate talks The nation hosted the first round of talks in April after a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, but it has failed to bring both sides back to negotiations. US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's latest peace proposal and called the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on "life support." "Pakistan is helping establish dialogues between the US and Iran.... If they seek a long-term mediator, this role could be played by India, considering its vast diplomatic experience," Lavrov said.

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