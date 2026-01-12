Russia claims US-made jet with Ukrainian Air Force shot down

A Russian military commander has claimed that a United States-made F-16 fighter jet, operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was shot down. The commander, who goes by the callsign "Sever," alleged that an S-300 missile system detected and destroyed the aircraft using two missiles. He described the operation as meticulously planned and executed, using it as evidence that Western aircraft are vulnerable.

Claim 'We were tracking it' "It took us a lot of time to prepare for this operation. We were tracking it and anticipating it. The enemy boasted that these planes were indestructible. As it turns out, they fall out of the sky just like the rest," Sever said. He went on to claim that since late December 2024, Russian forces had targeted and shot down various aerial targets, including NATO-supplied jets over Ukraine, using S-300 systems against drones, ATACMS missiles, and HIMARS shells.

Disinformation dispute Ukraine refutes claims of F-16 loss The Ukrainian military has not confirmed the Russian claim. However, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has labeled similar assertions on social media and Russian channels as false. The NSDC also pointed out that Russian sources have frequently disseminated unverified reports about F-16 losses, which Ukrainian forces have debunked in recent months.

Combat role F-16s bolster Ukraine's air defense Since their introduction in August 2024, F-16s have been instrumental in bolstering Ukraine's air defense and counter-strike capabilities. Ukrainian pilots credit these jets with intercepting hundreds of missiles and drones during Russian offensives. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft originally delivered to Ukraine by Western nations, including the United States and European allies, commencing in August 2024 to strengthen Kyiv's air defense and counter-strike capabilities.