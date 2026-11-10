Russia hits Black Sea ships, Ukraine knocks out Luhansk power
Just before important peace talks, Russia hit a cargo ship and a tanker in the Black Sea, ramping up tensions with Ukraine.
Ukraine fired back with drone strikes that knocked out power in Luhansk.
All this is happening as negotiations in Abu Dhabi were being prepared, aimed at ending the war that started with Russia's invasion in 2022.
Donetsk dispute, US delegates push security
The big sticking point? Control over Donetsk: Russia wants the parts of Donetsk that remain under Kyiv's control, while Ukraine wants to keep its ground.
Both sides are still far apart on what peace should look like.
The US is stepping in, too: delegates Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff say the discussions would focus on the postwar security concerns of both countries, showing America's push to help bring some stability if a ceasefire happens.