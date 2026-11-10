Russia hits Black Sea ships, Ukraine knocks out Luhansk power

The big sticking point? Control over Donetsk: Russia wants the parts of Donetsk that remain under Kyiv's control, while Ukraine wants to keep its ground.

Both sides are still far apart on what peace should look like.

The US is stepping in, too: delegates Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff say the discussions would focus on the postwar security concerns of both countries, showing America's push to help bring some stability if a ceasefire happens.