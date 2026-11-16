Russia intercepts 100+ drones over Moscow ahead of Trump-Putin-Xi summit
What's the story
Russia's air defense system intercepted over 100 drones targeting Moscow, the city's mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday. The incident comes just days before President Vladimir Putin meets US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China. The summit will be the first such meeting between the three leaders. However, US officials have indicated that Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine will not be on the agenda.
Escalating tensions
Ukraine strikes deep inside Russia
The drone interceptions come in the wake of Ukrainian forces attacking a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery, and a military production site. These attacks are part of Kyiv's strategy to target deep inside Russia.
Despite these developments, China has confirmed that Xi will meet with Trump and Putin on November 19 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Summit agenda
China says European conflicts should be handled by Europeans
The APEC summit will center around nuclear arms reduction and the Iran conflict, leaving out Russia's war with Ukraine.
This aligns with China's position that European conflicts should be handled by Europeans.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted Xi's "irritation" at the idea of discussing Ukraine during trilateral talks, emphasizing it as a European issue requiring European involvement.
Power dynamics
Zelenskyy fears repeat of Yalta conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced concerns that the Shenzhen meeting could be reminiscent of the 1945 Yalta conference, where major powers may attempt to redraw spheres of influence without smaller countries.
He fears this could indicate a shift in global power dynamics, with Russia's war in Ukraine being sidelined from key discussions.