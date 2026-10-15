Russia kills 3 in Kirovohrad and Ukraine hits Ryazan refinery
Russia and Ukraine's energy conflict just escalated: Russia launched a deadly drone strike on Ukraine's Kirovohrad region, killing three and injuring six.
Ukraine quickly hit back by targeting a Russian oil refinery in the Ryazan region.
All this happened even after President Donald Trump abruptly declared an "energy ceasefire," but neither side paid attention.
US pressures Ukraine, Zelenskyy demands support
Trump blamed Ukraine's refinery strikes for rising diesel prices worldwide and pushed for both sides to stop.
Meanwhile, Russia kept attacking Ukrainian infrastructure, causing power outages.
The Trump administration has also reportedly pressured Ukraine by threatening to pull military help and intelligence.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy openly criticized these limits, saying they're making it harder for Ukraine to defend itself, and called for real support from allies to end the war.