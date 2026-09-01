Russia offers more S-400 units to India
What's the story
Russia has reportedly offered to sell five additional units of its long-range surface-to-air missile system, the S-400 "Triumf," to India. The offer was made in response to a tender from the Indian Air Force (IAF). The S-400, known as "Sudarshan" in Indian service, had proven its worth during "Operation Sindoor" by successfully intercepting threats from Pakistan.
Diplomatic discussions
Russian bid coincides with Modi-Putin meeting at SCO summit
The Russian bid comes during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan.
The two leaders also reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, including defense and energy sectors.
The S-400 system's components include radars and missiles with an effective range of up to 400km, which can keep enemy aircraft at bay even within their airspace.
Operational success
S-400 system's performance during Operation Sindoor
Western Air Command chief Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra had said that the S-400 achieved what could be the longest recorded surface-to-air missile kill when it shot down a Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft at a range of 314km.
India has received four out of five S-400 units ordered under a contract signed in 2018, with the fifth unit expected by November.
Defense enhancement
Deliveries under new S-400 contract to start 3 years later
Deliveries under the new S-400 contract are expected to start three years after signing the deal.
India decided to procure five more squadrons of the S-400 system after its successful performance during "Operation Sindoor."
The additional units are likely to be deployed along both eastern and western borders, strengthening India's layered air defense network.
Future prospects
Other defense offerings from Russia to India
Apart from the S-400, Russia's defense offerings to India may include co-production of the S-500 Prometheus, Sukhoi-57E Felon stealth fighter jets, Kilo-class submarines with Kalibr cruise missile capability, Voronezh strategic early-warning radar system, and Super Sukhoi upgrade program for Su-30MKI fleet.
These potential additions could further enhance India's military capabilities and strengthen its defense ties with Russia.