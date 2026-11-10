Russia rejects Western warnings of an impending attack on Europe
World
Russia is pushing back against claims it's gearing up to attack Europe.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called the West's warnings about a possible military confrontation "almost predetermined and inevitable," and the Russian Foreign Ministry insists there are no aggressive plans.
Still, Ryabkov made it clear that if subjected to aggression, they'll respond.
Abu Dhabi talks expose Donbas impasse
With new U.S.-brokered peace talks kicking off in Abu Dhabi, Ryabkov accused some European countries of not really wanting to end the war.
He says the West is steering Ukraine away from realistic peace options.
Meanwhile, Ukraine, buoyed by recent wins, refuses to give up the Donbas region, making this a major sticking point in negotiations.