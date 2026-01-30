Russia invites Ukraine's Zelenskyy for peace talks in Moscow

Russia has reiterated its invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Moscow. The Kremlin's announcement comes amid intensified US-led efforts to end the nearly four-year-long war in Ukraine . This comes after both countries exchanged war dead and amid rumors of a possible agreement to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

Ongoing negotiations US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi bring new momentum Last weekend's US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi have added fresh momentum to the peace efforts, although major differences between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating positions remain. Fierce fighting continues as Kyiv struggles with crippling power outages from recent missile strikes. An unnamed US official told Axios on Saturday that Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were "very close" to arranging a meeting after these talks.

Ongoing disputes Major disagreements persist over territory and security Despite the progress, major disagreements remain over the distribution of territory in any potential deal. The presence of international peacekeepers or monitors in post-war Ukraine and the future of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are also contentious issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow is still awaiting a response to its invitation for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow.

Safety assurances Zelenskyy's safety guaranteed, but skepticism remains Zelenskyy had previously rejected a similar invitation last year, citing security concerns. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov assured that Zelenskyy's safety would be guaranteed if he visited Moscow this time. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that the territorial disagreement between the two countries is central to the problem and a "very difficult" issue to resolve.

