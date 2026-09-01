Russia's overnight attacks killed 12, including Indian citizen: Zelenskyy 

President Zelenskyy confirmed that four people were killed and 13 injured in Boryspil city alone.

He further said that since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

He said in Kyiv, a strike on a railway depot killed seven people.

The Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipro regions also came under attack, he added.