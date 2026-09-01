Russia's overnight attacks killed 12, including Indian citizen: Zelenskyy
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 12 people were killed in Russian overnight attacks, including an Indian citizen. The attacks involved a large number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure and leaving thousands without electricity. "In many cities and communities, work to address the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing since last night - nearly 350 first responders are involved in Kyiv and the region alone," he wrote on X.
Twitter Post
President's update on Russian attacks
In many cities and communities, work to address the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing since last night – nearly 350 first responders are involved in Kyiv and the region alone. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the… pic.twitter.com/8cg4ik0V2F— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 1, 2026
Damage assessment
President Zelenskyy confirms deaths, injuries
President Zelenskyy confirmed that four people were killed and 13 injured in Boryspil city alone.
He further said that since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.
He said in Kyiv, a strike on a railway depot killed seven people.
The Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipro regions also came under attack, he added.
Defense gratitude
Zelenskyy thanks allies for support in strengthening air defense systems
"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he wrote.
President Zelenskyy thanked allies for their support in strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems.
He stressed that the number of victims from Russian attacks is directly related to the level of military aid received.
"I am grateful to everyone helping Ukraine obtain antiballistic systems... and it is very important that these supplies increase in the autumn," he said.