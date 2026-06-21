Why Russia has suspended petrol sales to civilians in Crimea
What's the story
In a major development, the authorities in Russia-occupied Crimea have suspended civilian petrol sales. The decision comes as a response to a series of intensified Ukrainian attacks on fuel storage and supply facilities across the Black Sea peninsula. Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed head of Crimea, announced that overnight strikes by Ukraine had left four people dead and 28 injured.
Restrictions imposed
Fuel will be sold only to government agencies
Aksyonov later took to social media to announce that all sales of fuel would be suspended for individuals and non-state companies for an indefinite period. He clarified that "fuel will be sold only to government agencies that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea." The announcement comes amid a severe energy crisis in Crimea, its worst since Russia's annexation in 2014.
Targeted strikes
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea, transport facility in Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that an oil depot in Crimea and a transport facility in Russia's Krasnodar region were among the latest targets of these attacks. He described the operations as part of Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" against Russian energy infrastructure. Earlier today, officials in Krasnodar reported that a drone strike had set ablaze an oil terminal near Chushka village on the Black Sea coast.
Ongoing shortages
Authorities had already imposed restrictions on fuel sales
The fuel crisis in Crimea has deepened due to these attacks. In late May, authorities had already imposed restrictions on fuel sales to 20-liter per vehicle owner per week through prepaid coupons. The vouchers were quickly snatched up after being released via an official messaging app channel, and long queues formed at filling stations across the region.
Information exchange
Authorities have set up a dedicated hotline for tourists
With the ongoing fuel crisis, residents have taken to social media platforms to share tips and information about where they can find petrol. In response, authorities have set up a dedicated hotline for tourists stranded by these shortages. Some drivers have even started transporting petrol from Krasnodar and other areas via the Kerch Bridge but are restricted to carrying no more than 100-liter per vehicle.