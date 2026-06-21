Why Russia has suspended petrol sales to civilians in Crimea

Information exchange

Authorities have set up a dedicated hotline for tourists

With the ongoing fuel crisis, residents have taken to social media platforms to share tips and information about where they can find petrol. In response, authorities have set up a dedicated hotline for tourists stranded by these shortages. Some drivers have even started transporting petrol from Krasnodar and other areas via the Kerch Bridge but are restricted to carrying no more than 100-liter per vehicle.