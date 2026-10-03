Russian strike hits Kyiv's northern bridge, 2nd major bridge attacked
What's the story
A Russian strike has hit the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The attack damaged the road surface and trolleybus overhead wires, blocking traffic. This is the second major bridge targeted in recent days after the Southern Bridge was attacked multiple times by Russian drones on Thursday and Friday. These bridges connect the eastern and western parts of Kyiv and had previously remained untouched by such attacks.
Travel disruption
'Very dramatic situation' in Kyiv
The Southern Bridge has caused major travel disruptions since Thursday, with metro and car travel suspended.
Klitschko had earlier warned that these attacks were "tearing Kyiv apart."
The situation prompted Kyiv's defense council to hold a crisis meeting on Friday.
After the meeting, Klitschko described the city as being in a "very dramatic situation" due to Moscow's continued assault on critical infrastructure and logistics.
Accusations made
Russia wants to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deciding that there are "no rules now" when attacking Ukraine.
In an interview with the Financial Times, he said Russia is now carrying out massive attacks and mass killings as it has failed to occupy Ukraine.
He added that Russia wants to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, including bridges, data centers, internet networks, hospitals, schools, and universities.
Economic developments
US-Ukraine fund secures 1st critical minerals deal
In related news, the joint US-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund has secured its first critical minerals deal.
The fund was established under a minerals pact signed in April 2025 and is focused on sectors like defense and infrastructure.
The deal will inject around $30 million into a "joint investment platform" with BGV Group, founded by Hennadii Butkevych, co-owner of Ukraine's largest supermarket chain ATB.
Humanitarian concerns
Humanitarian crisis in Russian-occupied Oleshky
Meanwhile, European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib has called for humanitarian assistance to civilians in Russian-occupied Oleshky.
Lahbib described the situation as "appalling," with civilians lacking access to food, medicine, and clean water.
A former resident quoted by AFP said there was no flour left for bread and people had resorted to eating pigeons due to food scarcity.