Russia, Ukraine and US to resume peace talks in November
World
Ukraine, the US and Russia are getting back to the table for peace talks this November, something that hasn't happened in a while.
Yuri Ushakov said Putin agreed "in principle" to restart negotiations after November 10.
This move follows meetings by a US envoy with both Zelenskyy and Putin.
Yuri Ushakov says security system central
The talks are all about finding a way forward after years of tension.
According to Russian adviser Yuri Ushakov, building a security system for both countries will be front and center.
Zelenskyy shared that leaders will tackle tough topics like territory, while technical teams sort out the details, hoping this organized approach finally gets things moving again.